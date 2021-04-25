It’s Fed week again. And, again, the Fed will aim to convince investors that it will remain patient in the face of accelerating economic growth and growing inflation concerns.
Months ago, the central bank all but promised to keep its target short-term interest rate at zero through 2023. It needed to continue to reassure the markets and consumers that borrowing costs would remain low even as the economy reopened and rebounded from its pandemic-induced halt. It has worked. Stock markets have hit new highs, home sales are jumping, and hiring is hot.
Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.
