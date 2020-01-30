PORTSMOUTH — Harbor Freight Tools is planning a grand opening celebration for its new Portsmouth store on Feb. 15.
The new 23-000-square-foot store, which had a soft opening on Jan. 28, has taken over the retail space at 775 Lafayette Road formerly occupied by Philbrick’s Fresh Market.
This will be family-owned company’s seventh New Hampshire store.
As a token of appreciation for its local customers, the first 1,000 who show up after the doors open at 8 a.m. will receive a free tape measure. Customers who visit the store over the opening weekend will also be able to enter for a chance to win a $100 Harbor Freight Tools gift card.
The store, which bills itself as a “leading retailer of quality tools at the lowest prices,” will offer a variety of tools and accessories in categories such as automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, welding supplies, shop equipment and hand tools.
“We look forward to welcoming auto technicians, contractors, woodworkers, homeowners, hobbyists — anyone who needs affordable tools,” store manager Adam Worthington said in a press release announcing the store’s opening.
Headquartered in Calabasas, Calif., Harbor Freight Tools opened its first store in 1980. It has grown to more than 1,000 stores in the United States and has 20,000 employees.
In addition to the Portsmouth location, the company also has stores in Amherst, Claremont, Keene, Littleton, Manchester and Salem.
The company announced in November that it was planning to fill the vacancy left behind when Philbrick’s Fresh Market closed its doors last June.
Philbrick’s Portsmouth store served the Seacoast for 15 years, but its owner, Phil Philbrick, said tough business conditions forced it to close.
Philbrick’s opened at a time when there was a growing organic, natural and local food movement.
Philbrick’s also operated a store in North Hampton, which it closed in January 2019.