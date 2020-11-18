Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Target Corp. blew past analyst expectations for quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday as more Americans used the retailer's quick-delivery services to buy everything from electronics to home goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shares of the Minneapolis-based retailer hit a record high of $168.42 with a gain of about 3% in morning trading, adding to the 27% advance seen so far this year.
WASHINGTON/SEATTLE - After nearly two years of scrutiny, corporate upheaval and a standoff with global regulators, Boeing Co won approval on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration to fly its 737 MAX jet again after two fatal disasters.
The Attorney General’s Civil Rights Unit reached an agreement with The Fort Restaurant and Bakery in Lebanon stemming from allegations of employment discrimination and creation of a hostile work environment.
