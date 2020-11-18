Target

A shopper wearing a protective mask walks past a Target Corp. store in Jersey City on Aug. 14.

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Target Corp. blew past analyst expectations for quarterly profit and sales on Wednesday as more Americans used the retailer's quick-delivery services to buy everything from electronics to home goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares of the Minneapolis-based retailer hit a record high of $168.42 with a gain of about 3% in morning trading, adding to the 27% advance seen so far this year.

