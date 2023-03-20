The popular Green Meadow Golf Club in Hudson will not reopen after Target Corp. bought the property for $121.8 million to build a distribution center there.
The Minneapolis-based company will work with a developer to build the 1.4-million-square-foot facility on the 375-acre parcel. The selling price appears to take into account that the plans for the massive high cube building — with 40-foot clearance — already have been approved.
“Thank you for a wonderful 61 years!” the Green Meadow website reads. “Green Meadow has been sold and will not reopen this season.”
The Hudson Logistics Center has been in the works for years, but the plans changed after Amazon backed out in April 2022.
The original project called for 2.6 million square feet of space across three buildings, two of which were to be used by Amazon.
The amended plans were approved by the Hudson planning board in November. Town Planner Brian Groth said no appeals were filed against the approval.
The sale of the land was recorded at the Hillsborough County Registry of Deeds last week.
Once built, the Target distribution center will be one of the largest buildings in Southern New Hampshire, said Dan Scanlon, senior associate broker at Colliers, a commercial real estate firm, who was not connected to the project.
“The selling price reflects the value that a major company with distribution needs has for a building of this size and height to be built,” he said.
The location, near the Everett Turnpike, is ideal, he said.
“Large corporations have a good idea of where they want to go based on their logistics needs,” Scanlon said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if Target had a pin, so to speak, on the map.”
A report by Wesley Reeks, a certified general appraiser, said the location provides access to much of New England via Route 3 and Interstates 95 and 495. Both “loops” lead to the Massachusetts Turnpike, which extends from Boston to the New York border.
Green Meadow Golf Club, which opened in the 1960s as a nine-hole public golf course, has grown to two 18-hole courses.
“At the time Green Meadows was developed, the F. E. Everett Turnpike was in its infancy having been constructed in the late 1950s,” Reeks wrote.
A large interchange was built off Sagamore Bridge Road in 2000.
“Although still popular with golfers in south-central New Hampshire and northeastern Massachusetts, additions of this modern infrastructure has increased demand for commercial and industrial development in the neighborhood, and increased land values to the point whereby large recreational uses are no longer the highest and best use of this site,” Reeks wrote.
Target plans to hire 2,100 workers. The company plans to pay “industry leading wages and benefits.”
Target, which operates 10 stores in New Hampshire, has 51 supply-chain facilities across the country and is developing more to support its nearly 2,000 stores, company officials said in a presentation.
David Friel owned the golf course with his older brother, Philip Friel III, and younger brother, Thomas Friel. The family did not respond to a request for comment Monday.
David Friel previously told the Union Leader that the no-membership, daily-fee golf course has remained profitable, but traffic has decreased in the past 20 years.
The Friel family also operates Overlook Golf Club in Hollis, Whip-Poor-Will Golf Club in Hudson, World Cup Golf Center in Hudson, Souhegan Woods Golf Club in Amherst, Cape Cod Country Club in Massachusetts and Country Club of New Hampshire in North Sutton.
“We hope you continue to visit our family’s other properties and continue to keep playing golf,” the Green Meadow website reads.
Developer Hillwood Enterprises did not return a request for comment through a local public relations firm Monday.