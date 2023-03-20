Green Meadows

The popular Green Meadow Golf Club in Hudson will not reopen after Target Corp. bought the property for $121.8 million to build a distribution center there.

The Minneapolis-based company will work with a developer to build the 1.4-million-square-foot facility on the 375-acre parcel. The selling price appears to take into account that the plans for the massive high cube building — with 40-foot clearance — already have been approved.