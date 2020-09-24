Target
A shopper wearing a protective mask walks past a Target Corp. store in Jersey City on Aug. 14. 

 Jeenah Moon/Bloomberg

Target Corp. will rethink its holiday staffing plans this year with a focus on using its nearly 1,900 stores to fulfill online orders, a sign of the times as customers increasingly turn to e-commerce during the pandemic.

That's quite a departure for a retailer that has tried to ramp up holiday spirit in recent years, with added in-store decorations and expanded toy departments.

