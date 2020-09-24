Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Target Corp. will rethink its holiday staffing plans this year with a focus on using its nearly 1,900 stores to fulfill online orders, a sign of the times as customers increasingly turn to e-commerce during the pandemic.
That's quite a departure for a retailer that has tried to ramp up holiday spirit in recent years, with added in-store decorations and expanded toy departments.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly increased last week, supporting views the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic was running out of steam amid diminishing government funding.
Harley-Davidson Inc said on Thursday it would discontinue its sales and manufacturing operations in India, effectively abandoning the world's biggest motorcycle market after a decade of unsuccessful efforts to gain a foothold.
Pay cuts introduced by U.S. employers in the early days of the coronavirus pandemic -- meant to stave off layoffs and retain key employees -- have proved less temporary than perhaps originally envisioned.