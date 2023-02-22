Target deliveries

Carts are brought into a Target store on May 18, 2022 in Miami. 

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images/TNS

MINNEAPOLIS — The next Target online order that ends up at your door might come from a new type of shipping facility aimed at making deliveries cheaper and faster.

Target Corp. will spend $100 million to build six new "sortation centers" across the country throughout the next three years as the retailer explores how to reduce costs and make delivering orders to customers more efficient.