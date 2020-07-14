Tavern in the Square, a popular restaurant chain in the Boston region, plans to occupy a space at Bedford’s Market and Main development.
Broadway Hospitality Group, which operates Tavern in the Square, has signed a lease agreement with the developers of Market and Main, Encore Commercial LLC.
“Tavern in the Square, as I understand it, is a New England favorite,” said Terry Robinson of Encore.
Robinson said the restaurant chain was searching for a site in New Hampshire, and Encore was pleased to accommodate their needs
“We are excited about having Tavern in the Square be a part of Market and Main, and I really think that along with Regal and some of the other tenants, this is really going to be, as we have already intended it to be, a really spectacular place,” he said on Tuesday.
EJ Powers, spokesperson for Market and Main, said the new restaurant, with an expansive menu and fun atmosphere, will be an attractive venue for people of all ages.
Tavern in the Square currently has 10 locations in Massachusetts, including sites at North Station, South Station, Burlington, Wrentham, Lowell and more. Its menu highlights a variety of dishes such as quinoa bowls, burgers, sandwiches, pasta, steak and mac-and-cheese.
“We have been searching for the ideal New Hampshire location for some time and are very excited to bring Tavern in the Square to Market and Main. We look forward to delivering high quality food and drinks, friendly staff and a fun neighborhood vibe that is enjoyable for all ages,” Joe Arcari, president and CFO of Broadway Hospitality Group, said in a statement.
The agreement with Broadway Hospitality Group follows a commitment from Regal to bring a state-of-the-art, 11-screen cinematic experience to Market and Main, according to a release.
Last month, developers for Market and Main presented a new site plan for the second phase of the mixed-use development to the local planning board, which includes the proposed 1,800-seat cinema, 200 apartments and retail and restaurant space.
Encore did not have the opportunity to finish its phase two site plan presentation during the initial meeting; a second meeting will now take place on July 20.
The board must decide whether it will support a waiver to allow market rate apartments at the site along South River Road, which are currently not permitted in the town’s performance zone.
A total of 200 luxury apartments are being sought, which includes 33 studio apartments, 93 one-bedroom apartments and 74 two-bedroom apartments.
The entire Market and Main project, including a proposed 65,000-square-feet hotel for phase three of the development, is estimated to cost $120 million.