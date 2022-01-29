An effort is underway in Bedford to prevent large medical conglomerates from opening along Route 3, one of the busiest commercial sections of town.
The move comes as Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic sued the town in 2020 after being denied a charitable property tax exemption for its property at 25 S. River Road.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock owns an undeveloped 14-acre parcel off Kilton Road. Some residents worry about a large medical center being built there once Dartmouth-Hitchcock combines with Catholic Medical Center (GraniteOne Health). They fear the health provider won’t pay taxes as a nonprofit, given the lawsuit.
The zoning amendment, which will be placed on the March 8 ballot as a citizen petition, seeks to limit medical clinics in the performance zone to no more than two stories, including below grade, with a total building size not to exceed 20,000 square feet. Entities would be able to get waivers from the planning board, if the board agrees it’s in the best interest of the district.
“It would prevent large medical conglomerates from setting up shop in Bedford who are coming here solely for the purpose of making substantial sums of money while raising their hands to avoid taxes,” Bill Greiner, one of the petitioners, told the planning board last week.
He cited examples of Mass General Brigham opening in Dover and Salem and not paying taxes.
“These organizations and others, such as the Lahey Clinic, see an opportunity to expand their footprint and make tens of millions of dollars in these communities, but they don’t want to pay their full fair share of city, town and school taxes like the rest of us,” said Greiner, a real estate developer and founder of Primary Bank. The former Bedford Town Council chairman is also an investor-owner of Great NH Restaurants, according to the bank’s website.
Depending on what Dartmouth-Hitchcock plans to build on the land could result in the town losing out on more than a million in taxes, especially if it includes CMC services, he said.
Zoning amendment
Greiner said the performance zone was established to maximize the town’s tax revenue. The district is the largest and most flexible in terms of zoning.
“As a taxpayer, I want to see the undeveloped property in the performance zone be developed in the best manner within zoning and planning regulations to allow for the maximization of tax revenue,” he said.
During a public hearing on Jan. 10, Craig Beck, chief operating officer for Dartmouth-Hitchcock’s Southern Region/Community Group Practice, spoke against the amendment. He said the hospital has been located on River Road since 1988 and that other offices have opened in town since.
“That is over 30 years of delivering high quality, high value, compassionate primary and specialty care to thousands of Bedford residents regardless of ability to pay or insured status,” he said. “All of our clinical services are supported by the state’s leading academic health system ensuring the high-quality through research, education and continually improving clinical delivery.”
He mentioned the land on Kilton Road, which the health care system bought in 2016
“This land represents our investment and our commitment to this community,” he said. “It is worth noting that a large number of our clinicians and staff live in this community and care for its residents.”
He said the amendment will “limit or eliminate” the hospital’s plan.
The planning board on Jan. 24 unanimously voted to support the amendment.
Lawsuit
Dartmouth-Hitchcock filed the lawsuit in August 2020 after Bedford’s Assessors Office denied a property tax exemption for the 25 South River Road property.
The clinic reorganized and became a nonprofit in 1983, according to the suit.
“Since its formation, D-H has continuously advanced the purpose of providing a full range of medical services to treat sick and disabled people regardless of their financial or social circumstances,” the lawsuit reads.
The clinic says it provided $930,899 in free, subsidized or uncompensated health care services to the residents of Bedford.
The town denied the exemption because the operation does not “fit the definition of ‘Charitable’ as defined in statute RSA 72:23-I,” according to the lawsuit. The clinic calls the determination unfounded.
Dartmouth-Hitchcock paid $28,668 in taxes in 2021 on the 25 S. River Road property, according to the assessor’s office.
“That lawsuit really is about avoiding seven-figures of property taxes,” said Greiner, referring to the new development.
The proposed combination between the Dartmouth-Hitchcock and Catholic Medical Center holding companies have been pushed into 2022. The combination was proposed in 2019.
The Bedford Town Council wrote a letter to the AG’s office on the combination other than it would like to see property taxes continue on all its facilities located in town “as has been the case for decades by both CMC and Dartmouth-Hitchcock.”
“If the combination is approved it should be with the stipulation that the new entity as well as affiliates should be required to pay all of the real estate taxes on the owned and leased property as they have so the taxpayers of Bedford will not see diminished tax receipts from them, and therefore Bedford residents will not be burdened by a loss or reduction of those current and future tax revenues,” wrote Chairman David Gilbert in an Oct. 13 letter.
Beck said Dartmouth-Hitchcock is a charitable tax exempt organization based on the “significant community benefit that we provide.” He hopes for a “mutually beneficial resolution” to the litigation.
The case is set to be resolved during a bench trial in Hillsborough Superior Court in September.