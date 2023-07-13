FILE PHOTO: Regulators testify before a Senate Banking hearing about recent bank failures on Capitol Hill in Washington

About 10 million people type their personal financial information into H&R Block, TaxSlayer and TaxAct websites every year to prepare their taxes, trusting the companies to keep their information safe. Instead, the companies shared that personal information with Google and Facebook, some going as far back as 2011, members of Congress wrote in a new report.

The congressional investigation, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), follows a report last year about such data-sharing with Facebook by the technology journalism website The Markup. Warren and six other lawmakers wrote to the Justice Department on Tuesday urging criminal charges against the tax companies for violating laws that prevent tax preparers from sharing their clients' personal information.