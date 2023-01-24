Ticketmaster hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington

Live Nation Entertainment President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold and other witnesses are sworn in to testify before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing titled “That’s the Ticket: Promoting Competition and Protecting Consumers in Live Entertainment” on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

 reuters/KEVIN LAMARQUE

WASHINGTON — Senators slammed Live Nation Entertainment’s lack of transparency and inability to block bot purchases of tickets on Tuesday, in a hearing called after a major fiasco involving ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert tour.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. subsidiary Ticketmaster, which has been unpopular with fans for years, has drawn fresh heat from U.S. lawmakers over how it handled ticket sales last fall for Swift’s “Eras” tour, her first in five years.