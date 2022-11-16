Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, shown performing in Nashville, Tennessee, in September, is distracting younger workers in offices across the U.S. as Ticketmaster sells tickets online for her upcoming tour. 

 Terry Wyatt/Getty Images/TNS

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans attempting to buy presale tickets for the star's upcoming tour meant work grinding to a halt for a certain cadre of millennials as demand overwhelmed Ticketmaster. Swifties across the country moved meetings, blocked off time on their calendars and stopped responding to work-related messages as they obsessively checked their status in the queue.

The presale frenzy, originally set to take place at 10 a.m. local time across the U.S., created a major predicament for working fans, especially those whose bosses simply do not understand. Many chose to work from home with both personal and work-issued laptops up and running, with one eye on Zoom meetings, the other on Ticketmaster. Some bit the bullet and told their bosses they wouldn't be working at all Tuesday, while others deputized a trusted friend, partner or family member (or even college professor) to get the job done.