LOS ANGELES/WASHINGTON — Ticketmaster canceled ticket sales for Friday for singer Taylor Swift’s U.S. tour as fans complained about website crashes earlier in the week and a U.S. senator raised questions about the company’s dominance.

Ticket presales for Swift’s Eras tour in the United States — her first tour in five years — opened Tuesday. Fans who rushed to buy on the Ticketmaster website encountered long wait times and site outages, with many unable to obtain tickets.