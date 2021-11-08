This artwork by Nathan Macomber is posted on the Facebook page of Tricia Soule, executive director of the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts, who curated “Hidden in Plain Sight,” an augmented reality art walk at Arms Park in Manchester accessed by downloading an app. Soule is at left, pictured with her daughter, Magdalene Soule. TD Bank has awarded $40,000 to the committee to further develop the app.
TD Bank has awarded $40,000 to the New Hampshire Business Committee for the Arts to further develop its augmented reality art app, the Arts Committee announced.
The grant from the TD Charitable Foundation will also fund exhibitions in collaboration with colleges such as Southern New Hampshire University, the Institute of Art and Design at New England College and University of New Hampshire.
The augmented reality exhibitions will be rolled out next year and feature work by current students or alumni of each college.
"The objective of our AR+ art: Elevating Artists in Augmented Reality Initiative is to provide emerging artists a brand new platform to exhibit and promote their artwork while showcasing great art programs around New Hampshire," said Tricia Soule, executive director of the Arts Committee.
Gary Barr, New Hampshire market president at TD Bank, said the app should bring people together, elevate the work of diverse artists and create new dialogues in the state.
The grant is the largest ever for the arts committee, which advocates for the arts in economic, social and community development.