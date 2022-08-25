TD Bank

A Toronto-Dominion (TD) bank in downtown Montreal on April 28, 2022.

 Christinne Muschi/Bloomberg

Toronto-Dominion Bank, which has struck two major deals to expand in the U.S. this year, reaped the benefit of higher interest rates and sees more gains to come as central banks continue their fight against inflation.

Net interest income rose 17% to C$7.04 billion ($5.45 billion) in the fiscal third quarter, the Toronto-based company said in a statement Thursday. Analysts estimated C$6.62 billion, on average. Overall profit also beat projections.