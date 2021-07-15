The New Hampshire Tech Alliance is looking for startups that are ready for some fast talking with potential investors.
The alliance is accepting applications from Granite State-based startups through Aug. 10 for the 2021 Speed Venture Summit, a virtual event that takes place Sept. 14.
An experienced group of investors and entrepreneurs will match startups with multiple investors for very fast individual pitches. The goal of the pitches is to have the business concept resonate with an investor who then wants to have follow-up meetings where participants can dig into the details.
“Speed Venture Summit is one of my favorite events, and I am so excited to see who is applying and learn more about their startup," said Joshua Cyr, senior director of startup initiatives at the alliance, in a press release. "There has been a lot of innovation here in New Hampshire in the last year. I know there are some good stories to tell and growing companies looking for capital.”
Applications and more information are available at nhtechalliance.org/speed-venture-summit.
Investors from the New England region interested in participating are also able to sign up. Email jcyr@nhtechalliance.org for more information or to inquire about sponsorship opportunities.