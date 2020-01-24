MANCHESTSTER -- The New Hampshire Tech Alliance is once again offering its free Startup Fundamentals program for New Hampshire tech startup founders. The four-week curriculum includes evaluating ideas, business models, value propositions, product/market fit, customers, revenue models, financing, pitching and more.
The program meets online and is open to anyone across the state of New Hampshire. Scheduled for Monday evenings, its designed to be ideal for startup founders that may be working just part time on their ideas, or who may have switched to have a full-time focus.
“The Startup Fundamentals program has been incredibly popular every year. We have run this program since 2015 and continue to see outstanding entrepreneurs innovating in New Hampshire," Program Director Joshua Cyr said in a statement.
Individuals currently working on tech startups that are somewhere between the idea stage to pre-launch are encouraged to apply. Applications are due by Feb. 5th via the alliance's website. The program begins mid February. Startup Fundamentals will be run a few times throughout the year. For more information visit nhtechalliance.org/startup-initiatives.