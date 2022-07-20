David Danielsen, CEO of CairnSurgical, holds the Breast Cancer Locator, winner of the New Hampshire Tech Alliance’s Product of the Year competition in 2021. Applications for the 2022 competition are now being accepted at www.nhtechalliance.org/poy.
Applications for the New Hampshire Tech Alliance's Product of the Year are now being accepted.
The competition is open to any company with a headquarters, subsidiary or division based in New Hampshire. Eligible entries must have been released or significantly updated within the last 12 months and be broadly related to the fields of high tech and/or advanced manufacturing.
"Last year’s live streamed event received over 5,600 views from around the world," said Julie Demers, executive director at the alliance, in a news release. “We are proud to showcase innovation from New Hampshire to such a wide audience.”
Up to five finalists will be selected by a panel of judges to present their submissions at the live streamed Product of the Year event Oct. 12. Viewers will be able to vote for their favorite product and audience and judges' votes will be combined to determine the winner.
The application fee, which is waived for Alliance members, is $350 for nonmembers. The event will be live streamed on YouTube, and an in person watch party will be held at Tupelo Music Hall. The application and additional information can be found at www.nhtechalliance.org/poy.