Industrial conglomerate Teledyne Technologies Inc said on Monday it will acquire thermal imaging camera supplier FLIR Systems Inc in a $8 billion cash-and-stock deal to beef up its portfolio of imaging sensor technology.
FLIR shareholders will receive $28 in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each share held, the companies said.
Derry business owners Andy Day and Alana Wentworth plan to open a new winery out of their existing downtown space at 1½ East Broadway, where they already operate Doire Distilling and Daydreaming Brewing Company. The spot is located next to their restaurant Cask & Vine.