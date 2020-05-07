The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office has received complaints, and a small claims lawsuit has been filed after recent changes to The Telegraph newspaper in Nashua.
The complaints are related to The Telegraph’s decision to discontinue printing a daily edition, with the exception of Sunday, and instead post news on its website.
Senior Assistant Attorney General Brandon Garod said this week that eight written complaints have been filed with the Consumer Protection Bureau. Garod said most are from Telegraph customers who said they were unable to obtain refunds.
The complaints “are all about converting from paper to electronic format,” he said.
The newspaper announced its changes on April 26.
Steven Lionel of Nashua filed a small claims complaint earlier this week against Ogden Newspapers, owner of The Telegraph, seeking about $250.
“I am willing to accept a change, but I am not willing to accept reneging on a contract,” he said.
He said he sent The Telegraph a check around March 14 for $253.20 to cover the next year of his print subscription, as well as a tip for his newspaper carrier.
“Online is not a substitute for the regular paper,” he said.
Lionel, who insisted that he paid for seven-day home delivery through April 2021, tried to cancel his subscription and get a refund.
After being denied a refund, Lionel said, he filed suit in small claims court.
Heather Goodwin Henline, publisher and general manager of The Telegraph, said that after reducing the number of print delivery days, the newspaper extended subscriber accounts’ expiration dates to more than cover the value of their current subscriptions.
“We recognize this is a significant change for many, especially our seven-day print subscribers,” Henline said in a statement.
She said the newspaper is contacting people who want to cancel their subscriptions to talk to them about the change, she said.
“We do encourage our subscribers to give our new format a chance,” Henline said.
The state’s Consumer Protection Bureau will review the complaints to determine whether to conduct an investigation into potential unfair or deceptive business practices, said Garod, of the AG’s office.