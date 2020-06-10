The redevelopment of the former Sam’s Club property in Seabrook is expected to bring as many as 125 new jobs to the area.
Spinnaker Management Group moved into the 135,000-square-foot building at 131 Ledge Road last month.
The supply chain services company relocated from Haverhill, Mass., and is leasing 87,000 square feet for warehouse, office and testing lab space.
Spinnaker’s new Seabrook operation employs 36 people, but the building will provide an opportunity for future expansion.
“It’s been great. We love the location. The building is a perfect fit for our business. There’s room to grow, and I love the fact that it’s close by for shopping for supplies and all of that,” Mary Berube, Spinnaker’s operations director, said Wednesday.
Bradford & Bigelow, a specialty printer based in Newburyport, Mass., will lease the remaining 48,000 square feet for warehouse and distribution.
The property was eyed for redevelopment after Sam’s Club closed dozens of its retail warehouse clubs in 2018.
Work is also underway on C&J Bus Lines new 4,000-square-foot bus terminal. The facility will include a parking lot for 800 vehicles.
The bus company provides transportation to Logan International Airport and South Station in Boston and New York City.
C&J purchased 38 acres from New York-based Amber Properties LLC, a real estate development company that bought the Sam’s Club property last year.
The bus company is expected to begin operations in Seabrook this fall.
“This is a major development for Seabrook, bringing jobs and tax revenue to our community. It is especially gratifying in these uncertain economic times. Our town hall is open, and most importantly, Seabrook is open for business,” Seabrook Town Manager William Manzi said.
Spinnaker and Bradford & Bigelow are expected to create 125 new jobs in town while C&J will bring even more.
Gov. Chris Sununu also welcomed the development project.
“New Hampshire’s Seacoast region is an ideal location for Massachusetts companies looking for lower taxes, lower rents, and access to a new labor market,” he said in a press release.
Amber Properties principal and founder Peter M. Levine said he was excited to have the property included in the company’s portfolio.
“Not only was this able to come together quickly, I am thrilled these tenants will soon create new jobs in this community,” he said.
Amber Properties and its affiliates own and operate additional multi-tenant industrial space in Bow, Manchester and Nashua. The tenants include Consolidated Communications, Union Leader Corp., Wesco Electric, ARC Technology Solutions and Tilson Technology.