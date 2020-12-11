Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Farmers Branch-based Tenet Healthcare will purchase a portfolio of 45 surgery centers from SurgCenter Development for $1.1 billion.
Tenet said Thursday that it will acquire a majority interest in the centers by buying out SCD’s interests as well as part of physicians’ stake in the centers. The surgical centers employ 800 staff physicians.
As part of Major League Baseball's new structure for the minor leagues unveiled Wednesday, four new cities will join the Triple-A ranks and the Buffalo Bisons will retain their affiliation with the Toronto Blue Jays.