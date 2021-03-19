The Chinese military has banned Tesla cars from entering its housing complexes, citing security concerns over cameras installed on the vehicles, two people who have seen notices of the directive told Reuters.
The move is the latest sign of China's growing scrutiny of the U.S. electric carmaker amid tensions with Washington and analysts said it bore close resemblance to U.S. measures against Chinese telecoms firm Huawei on national security grounds.
Epping planning officials will require the developer of a new industrial project to take a greener approach to salting walkways and its parking lot to minimize the potential impacts on the town’s aquifer.
Walmart Inc. has removed rules requiring sellers on its marketplace website to be registered in the U.S. -- an attempt to close the e-commerce gap with Amazon.com and tap into China's vast network of manufacturers.