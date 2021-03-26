Tesla must give a fired worker his job back and chief executive Elon Musk must delete a tweet discouraging unionization, the National Labor Relations Board ordered Thursday, upholding much of a 2019 ruling on Tesla's alleged unfair labor practices.
The board found that Tesla unlawfully interrogated workers over suspected unionization efforts, threatened workers with the loss of their stock options if they unionized and unlawfully fired one worker and disciplined another over protected union-related activity, the board said.
Tesla must give a fired worker his job back and chief executive Elon Musk must delete a tweet discouraging unionization, the National Labor Relations Board ordered Thursday, upholding much of a 2019 ruling on Tesla's alleged unfair labor practices.
Amazon took an unusually combative tone on social media in pushing back against reports and tweets that its productivity demands are so intense that workers routinely urinate in bottles because they can't take restroom breaks.
After several residents in the Gregg Lake area of Antrim continued to bring their complaints about windmill noise, the New Hampshire Site Evaluation Committee voted Thursday to create a new subcommittee to investigate the complaints.