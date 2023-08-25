A group of Tesla investors stands to recover an average of about $12,000 a head for losses they incurred from Elon Musk's famous 2018 tweet that he had "funding secured" to take the carmaker private at $420 a share -- and then didn't.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aims to pay the investors the $40 million plus interest that Tesla's chief executive officer and the company agreed to as civil penalties to settle a lawsuit by the regulator. That's just over half the $80 million the SEC reckons they lost from the stock's gyrations after the tweet -- and a mere sliver of the $12 billion in losses an expert witness for a class of Tesla investors calculated earlier this year in a separate class action trial.