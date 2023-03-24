Tesla

Vehicles for sale at a Tesla store in Vallejo, California, on March 2. Tesla Inc.'s much-awaited investor day failed to live up to the hype, and the shares of the electric vehicle maker are paying the price. 

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

A key force behind this year's rally in Tesla shares is losing momentum.

Retail traders whose purchases have helped push the electric-vehicle maker's stock up 56% in 2023 are pulling back this month amid disappointment over a recent investor day and concerns over the health of the economy.