Tesla

Tesla has declined for three straight months. 

 Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Elon Musk's latest sale of Tesla stocks, following repeated denials that he planned to offload more shares, is helping to wipe out the last vestiges of a rally in the electric carmaker over the past two years.

The stock dropped as much as 2.2% in morning trading in New York on Wednesday. If the decline holds, the shares will be back at the level they traded at in November 2020.