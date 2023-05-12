Tesla China

Customers at a Tesla Inc. showroom in Shanghai, China, on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. 

 Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

Tesla recalled virtually every car it's sold in China due to a braking and acceleration defect that may increase crash and safety risks.

The automaker will deploy an over-the-air software fix to more than 1.1 million vehicles produced in Shanghai from January 2019 to April this year, plus some models imported into China, the State Administration for Market Regulation said Friday in a statement.