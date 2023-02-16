Tesla

A Tesla Model 3 vehicle on an auto carrier in front of a store in Rocklin, California. 

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Tesla is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles after U.S. authorities said its automated-driving technology could increase the risk of a crash.

The automaker's so-called Full Self-Driving Beta system "may allow the vehicle to act unsafe around intersections," including traveling straight through from a turn lane and proceeding through steady-yellow traffic lights, according to a filing Thursday. The system's errors "could increase the risk of a collision if the driver does not intervene," the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.