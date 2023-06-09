Tesla

A driver charges a Tesla Inc. Model 3 electric vehicle (EV) at a Tesla Supercharger station in Suwon, South Korea, on Aug. 7, 2022. Throughout the pandemic, individual South Koreans thronged into Tesla stock, increasing their combined holdings more than a hundredfold, to exceed $15 billion. 

 SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

Tesla stands to earn as much as $3 billion by 2030 thanks to deals with Ford and General Motors for their electric vehicles to use its charging network, according to Piper Sandler.

The Elon Musk-led electric-vehicle company announced the latest deal Thursday in a Twitter Spaces audio chat alongside GM Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra. It was Barra's first appearance on the social media site since Musk completed his purchase of Twitter late last year. Ford CEO Jim Farley announced its deal with Tesla in a similar arrangement in May.