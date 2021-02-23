(Reuters) — A Texas power provider that dramatically jacked up electricity prices during the recent blackouts and plunging temperatures was hit with a $1 billion class action lawsuit accusing it of cashing in on a natural disaster.
The litigation against Griddy Electric LLC of Houston was brought by Lisa Khoury of Mount Belvieu, Texas, seeking compensatory and punitive damages for soaring electric bills, according to a copy of the complaint filed in state court.
New Hampshire Department of Transportation Commissioner Victoria Sheehan will testify at a U.S. Senate hearing Wednesday to highlight the importance of investing in roadway infrastructure projects across New Hampshire and the country.
If the sale of the LRGHealthcare hospitals to Concord Hospital were to fall through, Lakes Region General Hospital and Franklin Hospital could close within two months, a hospital official said during a Department of Justice hearing on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON - Deb Haaland, U.S. President Joe Biden’s historic pick for interior secretary, will seek to reassure lawmakers that she will balance energy interests with climate change goals as the top administrator of America’s vast public lands on Tuesday.