(Reuters) — A Texas power provider that dramatically jacked up electricity prices during the recent blackouts and plunging temperatures was hit with a $1 billion class action lawsuit accusing it of cashing in on a natural disaster.

The litigation against Griddy Electric LLC of Houston was brought by Lisa Khoury of Mount Belvieu, Texas, seeking compensatory and punitive damages for soaring electric bills, according to a copy of the complaint filed in state court.

Tuesday, February 23, 2021