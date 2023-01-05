Texas Roadhouse to replace Newick's in Concord By Jonathan Phelps Union Leader Staff Jon Phelps Author email Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Texas Roadhouse is planned for Loudon Road in Concord in place of the former Newick's Lobster House. Texas Roadhouse Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Texas Roadhouse will replace the closed Newick's Lobster House on Loudon Road in Concord.Newick’s closed its 317 Loudon Road location in March 2022. The family-owned restaurant still operates its Dover location.The building will be torn down and rebuilt to meet building code requirements. The new building will be 7,926-square-foot with 290 seats with an outdoor patio, according to the project application.Texas Roadhouse has 580 locations in 49 states, including Manchester, Nashua and Newington. Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Jon Phelps Author email Follow Jon Phelps Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today SUBSCRIBE TODAY Texas Roadhouse to replace Newick's in Concord Pristine Surgical received FDA clearance for single-use arthroscope. Walgreens posts loss on $6.5B opioid litigation charge U.S. 30-year fixed mortgage rate climbs to six-week high Southwest Airlines’ meltdown loss could run $500 million to $700 million Kashkari sees Fed's target interest rate peaking at 5.4% Load more {{title}} Most Popular Articles Images Videos Collections ArticlesTop business news of 2022 in New HampshireVapotherm closes Exeter plant as production moves to MexicoNH Business: Love on the rocks with SouthwestClosing the Deal: Manchester's homeless problem: Enough is enoughHere are the 5 benefits U.S. employees want mostNewsmakers: NH SBA honors lendersBest books I didn’t review in 2022It's a make-or-break year for these battered companiesMan on the Move: 'Things to work on' are a third railWhat's next for the economy? 10 areas that show where things stand Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections.