Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse is planned for Loudon Road in Concord in place of the former Newick's Lobster House. 

 Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse will replace the closed Newick's Lobster House on Loudon Road in Concord.

Newick’s closed its 317 Loudon Road location in March 2022. The family-owned restaurant still operates its Dover location.