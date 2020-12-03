Visitors, click to subscribe below today for immediate unlimited access to UnionLeader.com and our e-Edition, a page-for-page replica of the newspaper. Subscribers help us deliver trusted news, information and resources to connect the Granite State.
Joel Nkounkou, CEO of ecoText, delivers a successful pitch for funding from the Millworks II fund. The company won a $200,000 investment during the New Hampshire Tech Alliance's annual Innovation Summit.
A company that aims to help students access cheaper digital textbooks won a $200,000 investment from the Millworks II investment fund.
The company, ecoText, received the investment during Thursday’s Innovation Summit, an annual event the New Hampshire Tech Alliance puts on to celebrate entrepreneurs and tech companies in the state. The summit culminates with local tech start-ups pitching the Millworks II fund, a collective of 40 local investors working with the New Hampshire Business Finance Authority.
