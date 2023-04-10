SPRINGFIELD — Michael Hansen likes to build bridges — of the custom, laminated timber variety like the one that spans the South River in Effingham — and he has been it doing since graduating in 1998 from the University of New Hampshire with a degree in civil engineering.
The president of Hansen Bridge, which manufactures, designs and installs bridges, Hansen got a visit on Monday morning from Sarah Waring, the USDA Rural Development state director for Vermont/New Hampshire.
Earlier this month, Waring, along with several of her staff, were delighted with Hansen’s Effingham work on Snow Road and wanted to explore future opportunities with his company.
The 50-foot long bridge, which features extensive use of wood — including the deck which is covered with asphalt — cost a shade under $485,000, with the majority of the money coming from a USDA Rural Aid funding, and the balance from an appropriation by Effingham voters at Town Meeting.
The bridge was manufactured as a kit by Hansen Bridge, and installed by the company.
Hansen Bridge sells and installs about 20 bridge kits in New Hampshire annually, but Hansen thinks he can increase the number of kits to 100 and sell them both in-state as well as nationwide to municipalities looking for an efficient, environmentally friendly, long-lasting — up to 70 years — solution.
A New London native, Hansen, in an effort to eliminate bottlenecks in the production of his kits, has recently purchased what he believes will be “the only laminator (and) the only pressure treater in New Hampshire.”
His “ultimate goal,” said Hansen, is to use lumber produced from timber grown in the Northeast in his bridge kits, adding that New Hampshire timber could one day comprise up to 50% of the wood in the kits.
What’s preventing that from happening now, he explained to Waring, are U.S. Forest Service regulations that require wood bridge builders to use specific trees for decks, posts and rails.
He said southern yellow pine, which is one of the permitted species, grows from “Florida on up,” while the other species, Douglas fir, grows in Washington State and Oregon.
After acquiring the lumber, and before it is shipped to Springfield, Hansen said it often needs to be pressure treated, usually at a facility a long way from New Hampshire. “We have had stuff sit at the pressure treater for months,” he told Waring, which led him to conclude that “you have to do it in-house.”
Meanwhile, having in-house lamination greatly increases Hansen Bridge’s capabilities and its offerings, said Hansen, ranging from commercial construction to housing. While bridges take precedence, ‘We’re open to anything,” he said.
“I feed my family off bridges, but are we going to make a fancy carport with solar panels? Sure. They’re selling,” said Hansen.
He is optimistic that the U.S. Forest Service, when it is formally asked to do so, will be willing to change the wooden bridge materials rules to permit the use of lumber that originates in the Northeast.
Earlier, during a tour of Hansen Bridge, Waring told Hansen that now is a good time to approach the U.S. Forest Service because of President Joe Biden’s strong support for addressing climate change, including through the use of renewable resources and energy.
After her visit to Hansen Bridge, Waring traveled to Goosebay Sawmill and Lumber in Chichester, where she met and spoke with the owners and U.S. Congresswoman Annie Kuster.
Waring and Kuster reviewed a $44,601 USDA Rural Development grant that allowed Goosebay to purchase a rooftop solar array that will generate more than $9,600 worth of electricity annually, which is sufficient for its present and future needs.
At Goosebay, Waring said that assuming the U.S. Forest Service does change its position on Northeast lumber for wooden bridges, “The next step in thinking about the forest economy in general is how that timber is getting out of the woods and getting to places like this” or to Hansen Bridge.
The bottom line, she said, is “We’d love to see more,” about how that could happen.
Kuster said she was “a very big fan” of the grant that Goosebay got for its solar energy project and for similar grants across rural America.
The grants promote economic activity, she said, “but in this case (Goosebay) it’s also about the environment.”
Echoing Waring, Kuster said there are a number and variety of federal grants and low-interest, long-term loans now available to rural communities and businesses within them.
Asked about Hansen Bridge’s situation, she replied her office was “happy to help.”
In addition to Goosebay, Kuster and Waring on Monday also visited the Woody Hollow Cooperative in Boscawen which has received a $156,000 grant and an $800,000 loan from the USDA and $500,000 from the NH Community Development Finance Authority.
The USDA monies are being used, according to USDA Rural Development, to make water system improvements for the 30-lot, resident-owned manufactured housing park where 698 people reside, while the money from the N.H. CDFA is to update the electrical system at Woody Hollow, and to implement storm water and roadway improvements.