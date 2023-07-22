Businesses are starting to cut workers' hours, forcing hundreds of thousands of people into part-time roles, in what could be an early warning sign for the economy.

The number of people who worked part-time, but want to work full-time, rose by 452,000 in June, the biggest jump in more than three years, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In all, 4.2 million people were employed part-time for economic reasons beyond their control, a 12 percent increase from the month before.