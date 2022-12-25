Flight delays

In February 2022, the flight status board for Southwest Airlines at Dallas Love Field was filled with red cancellation labels after a winter storm moved through Dallas-Fort Worth.

 Smiley N. Pool/The Dallas Morning News/TNS

If you’re one of the thousands of inconvenienced flyers, here’s what you need to ask about hotel rooms, meals and taxis if your flight gets canceled or delayed.

Getting a refund from an airline during periods of severe weather and subsequent disruptions is difficult, said Paul Hudson, executive director of passenger advocacy group FlyersRights.