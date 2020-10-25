Gov. Chris Sununu placed his bets on the New England Patriots winning over the weekend and the Tampa Bay Rays taking the World Series as he laid down $40 in cash at The Brook on Friday morning.

Sununu was in town for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for DraftKings at the former Seabrook Greyhound Park, which has undergone a multimillion-dollar renovation since it was purchased by Nevada-based Eureka Casino Resort in January 2019.

Sunday, October 25, 2020