LONDONDERRY — Mack’s Apples farm owner Andy Mack Sr. has reversed his previous decision to pass the historic orchard to his son Andy Mack Jr. and is looking for other family members to take the reins.
In 2015, the elder Mack announced he was giving the multigenerational family farm to his son to own and operate. But on Thursday, he told the Union Leader he is no longer giving the farm to his son.
He said he tried passing it down to his son a couple times, but believes his son doesn’t have an interest in farming the property.
“My son, he would like to own the farm, but he has not the slightest passion for farming,” Mack said.
“We just have totally different ideas about what the farm is good for,” Mack said.
For his part, the younger Mack said he was not interested in commenting.
“Out of respect for my dad, I’m just not going to comment,” he said.
Mack said he is considering alternatives now. In an effort to keep the farm in the family, he said he is talking with his older brother’s firstborn son, Wallace Mack IV, about taking over the farm.
Another idea Mack is floating is making the farm available to a university to study.
“This time in our farm’s history will be very much affected by climate change, as I’m sure every farm in New Hampshire is in some way or another,” Mack said. “My idea is to suggest to the University of New Hampshire that this would be a good farm for them to run to measure those changes and to help them make predictions for the future of farming.”
Mack said he doesn’t care what a future farmer does with the land, as long as it remains an agricultural use.
“A future farmer doesn’t have to do all apple trees, or they can do away with all apple trees if he wants,” Mack said.
But he said the farm isn’t a huge money-maker right now.
“We’re a break-even farm. We’re paying salaries and trying to do the best job we can,” he said.
Ultimately, Mack said he has not outlined any succession plans in his will.
Mack said he came to work on the farm in 1961. The Mack family roots in Londonderry go back about 300 years.