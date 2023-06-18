Clothing sales

Shoppers at a mall in Miami on Wednesday. The early forecast has clothing sales down for the Christmas season.

 Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg

There are warning signals that some U.S. retailers are bracing for apparel and footwear sales to fall off sharply during the next several quarters, a sign that the better-than-expected retail sales data may give way to deeper declines in the coming months.

The value of retail purchases climbed 0.3% after a 0.4% gain in April, Commerce Department data showed Thursday. But the outlook for the end of this year and next looks bleaker. Some factory owners say they are starting to see big drops in retailers’ holiday orders as companies become increasingly cautious about consumers’ budgets. At least one company that works with major brands has heard about plummeting demand from retailers for merchandise they plan to sell in the spring and summer of 2024.