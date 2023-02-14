Toilet paper prices are on the rise yet again, and the blame can be pinned on an unexpected culprit: the housing market slump.

The housing downturn has sparked a crisis in lumber, sending futures tumbling more than 60% in the past 12 months. As a result, sawmills are closing up shop. In Canada, the world's largest softwood lumber producer, roughly a third of sawmill capacity is now shuttered in British Columbia.