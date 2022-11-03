In a recent speech to the Volvo Group Operations Facility in Hagerstown, Md., President Biden invoked the phrase "Made in America." He was situating U.S. manufacturing as the foundation for the American middle class. According to the phrase's logic, to support the nation, one should buy goods that are "Made in America" by American workers.
The phrase reminded the audience that this label, which helps U.S. consumers recognize when they are purchasing a U.S.-made product, is at the core of Biden's economic policy. Leaders have historically invoked "Made in America" as a motto and aspiration defining American economic life, along with introducing protectionist measures, in times of economic crises or other profound changes. This commitment has been reiterated by politicians across the partisan aisle. Buying American has been seen as an imperative for preserving American jobs, strengthening the economy and even protecting national security.
While it is tempting to view the phrase as an appeal to patriotism and a celebration of the U.S. working class, xenophobia and anti-immigrant fervor have been central themes in its assertion, and in efforts to label American-made goods, for well over a century.
For example, in 1870s California, as Chinese immigration increased, trade unions feared the competition of "mass-produced" versions of their products by cheap Chinese labor. Racist fears of demographic change, fused with economic anxiety about changing manufacturing practices, led to initiatives to physically mark the origin of products. In 1874, cigar makers and shoemakers in San Francisco introduced "white labor" labels, encouraging consumers to purchase products made by White, often unionized workers over those made by non-unionized Chinese workers.
The objective to "create a demand for white men's cigars" - much like "Made in the U.S.A." labels today - preyed on social sentiment to influence purchasing habits. Such labels were an articulation of an exclusionary vision of identity and a precursor to racist immigration restrictions. Whiteness was central to how the United States imagined itself, as evidenced by the 1882 Chinese Exclusion Act, a blatantly racist piece of legislation that banned emigration from China under the guise of eliminating labor competition. Furthermore, a thriving economy was seen as crucial to the restoration of a strong nation after the Civil War and to pay off the public debt accrued by the war.
At the national level, the United States therefore maintained relatively high import tariffs, a dual measure intended to raise revenue and protect the recovering economy from foreign competition in manufacturing. By the 1880s, the tariffs generated a tremendous surplus, and American manufacturing boomed due to its home advantage.
In 1890, Republican Sen. William McKinley shepherded into law a tariff bill that not only imposed massive import duties on foreign wares, but also introduced the requirement that foreign goods be clearly marked with their country of origin. While domestic goods did not require a label, over the next decades it became increasingly common practice to use "Made in the U.S.A." labels as a compelling selling point. With manufacturing booming and few concerns about protectionism, such labeling became a tool for marketing.
During the Great Depression, with unemployment close to 25 percent and the American manufacturing sector in tatters - manufacturing contracted over 30 percent from 1929-33 - protectionism became paramount again.
The entire 1932 election was defined by the question of "America First," as magazine editor William Randolph Hearst printed on his newspapers' headers. For Hearst, "America First" meant a nationalist, inward-looking commitment to the nation.
Even though Hearst's preferred candidate lost, the protectionist commitment that he endorsed was not off the table. On his last day in office in 1933, Republican President Herbert Hoover signed the "Buy American Act (BAA)," into law in response to the crisis in manufacturing. It echoed similar efforts by rival foreign competitors like the United Kingdom, which had launched a "Buy British" campaign and "Made in England" products to weather the global economic storm.
The BAA was a comprehensive piece of legislation and still serves as a blueprint for protectionist legislation today. It mandated that all public projects use U.S.-based resources and goods, themselves to be made from "substantially all" U.S. materials, where possible. The construction of the Hoover Dam between 1931 and 1936 became one of the first large infrastructure projects constructed under these new rules.
But as the century went on, integrated production processes meant that components were increasingly produced in a variety of countries, even if the final product was assembled in the United States. As business historian Geoffrey Jones notes, labels such as "Made in America" were "becoming meaningless." In a booming economy with ample jobs in the decades after World War II, the urgency of policing product origin seemed less-pronounced.
The slogan returned again in the 1980s, a time when U.S. manufacturing was in decline as capital fled in search of less organized, cheaper labor. Multinational companies and outsourcing made production processes increasingly unbounded by the nation. "Made in America" emerged once again. Business leaders used the label to buoy sales, increase profits and to squelch labor unrest at home. But a label alone did not prevent factories from moving overseas. Economic nationalist policy was thus married with - and to an extent served to obscure - policies that helped erode the working class.
With manufacturing jobs shrinking, it was appealing to blame foreign workers to deflect blame. For example, casino owner Donald Trump took out a full-page newspaper advertisement in 1987 to advocate for tariffs and condemn countries such as Japan and Saudi Arabia as "ripping us off." Even labor unions readily wielded "Buy American" strategies, blaming Japan - especially its automotive industry - for the erosion of the working class.
The phrase has reappeared again since the Great Recession. In January 2011, for example, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wrote to the Smithsonian to condemn the sale of Chinese-made presidential busts at the National Museum of American History's gift store. Sanders called it "extraordinary" and "pathetic" that a museum celebrating U.S. history would sell goods made in China and Nicaragua, noting the irony of the museum not being able to "find companies in this country employing American workers that are able to manufacture statues of our Founding Fathers, or our current president." For Sanders, like so many others, reviving the middle class started with the manufacturing sector, with "Made in America"-labeled products at the heart of this mission.
President Donald Trump also touted economic nationalism when he invoked the phrase. In 2017, Trump proclaimed the first "Made in America" week, devised to "end the theft of American prosperity" and "crack down on foreign countries that cheat" through a comprehensive endorsement of U.S. manufacturing and tariffs on foreign goods. His derision of international competitors inaugurated a trade war with China, but his endorsement of U.S.-made goods seemed to affirm that he was an authentic champion of the White working class.
While in office, Trump signed numerous laws and enacted no less than 10 executive orders to back up his campaign promise to "buy American and hire American." Once again, however, this invocation of economic nationalism depended on the vilification of non-White labor, in part to distract attention from inequalities at home.
The "Made in America" label and its meanings remain ambiguous. The Federal Trade Commission's standard for "Made in the U.S.A." specifies that "all or virtually all" of a product must be made in the United States to qualify. This cedes wiggle room to manufacturers to incorporate foreign elements or technology. Nevertheless, the label wields a powerful sway. Research shows that consumers, especially those who identify as Republican, are willing to pay more for products that carry the label to "support U.S. companies and workers."
"Made in America" has become a cultural touchstone for U.S. global dominance. More than a reality, it has become a powerful political idea and a ready shorthand to gesture at U.S. power and economic prowess. Biden's embrace of the slogan is merely the next chapter in a long history of mediating U.S. power through its goods.