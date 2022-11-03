In a recent speech to the Volvo Group Operations Facility in Hagerstown, Md., President Biden invoked the phrase "Made in America." He was situating U.S. manufacturing as the foundation for the American middle class. According to the phrase's logic, to support the nation, one should buy goods that are "Made in America" by American workers.

The phrase reminded the audience that this label, which helps U.S. consumers recognize when they are purchasing a U.S.-made product, is at the core of Biden's economic policy. Leaders have historically invoked "Made in America" as a motto and aspiration defining American economic life, along with introducing protectionist measures, in times of economic crises or other profound changes. This commitment has been reiterated by politicians across the partisan aisle. Buying American has been seen as an imperative for preserving American jobs, strengthening the economy and even protecting national security.