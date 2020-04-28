LITTLETON — In normal years, Lahout’s, which touts itself as the “Oldest Ski Shop in America,” is closed only two days of the year: Easter and Christmas.
But due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lahout’s, at three Littleton locations and three in Lincoln, has been closed for nearly a month due to federal and state restrictions.
And, what has complicated matters, said Joseph Lahout Jr., is that even though the business was recently able to secure a loan through the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program, Lahout’s finds itself in a “Catch-22” situation because it needs to be open to spend the money.
To correct the mess, Lahout, who operates the business with his son Anthony and brother Ron, has been working the phones heavily, reaching out to officials at every level of government in an effort to be able to re-open and compete on a level field with the so-called “big box stores.”
He’d also like to see the SBA change the start of the eight-week deadline to spend the PPP funds to the date the receiving business re-opens, not when it is awarded the loan.
“I don’t understand why Walmart, Tractor Supply, Home Depot and Lowe’s, all of which we have in Littleton, can be open and small retailers can’t,” said Lahout, whose business is in its 100th season. “I don’t see why we can’t reopen and run like the big box stores with the same restrictions” on social distancing and maximum number of patrons.
“The summer season starts on Memorial Day weekend and it’s going to take some time to start this up,” said Lahout.
“We’re not the only ones,” he said, who’ve felt the double whammy of the pandemic and of well-intentioned relief effort. The best-case scenario for Lahout’s, he said, is “to get us open as soon as possible” and to extend the PPP spending deadline.
Anthony Lahout said the company, since its founding by Herbert and Anna Lahout in November 1920 as a grocery, dry goods store and gas station, has developed a reputation for constancy in the area.
“We’re not as large as Walmart,” he said, “but we’re always open. That was sort of our calling card. This is our centennial year and the pandemic has sort of taken everything off the rails.”
Nonetheless, he and his father are hopeful that better times are ahead for everyone. Their business has survived tough times before, and despite demands on the family, has, with the exceptions of Easter and Christmas, always been open.