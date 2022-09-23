The pandemic boosted Maine's life sciences sector, which saw the fastest job growth among all industries in the state, a study released Thursday found.

The industry has more than 9,500 jobs at 484 businesses here, up 42 percent over the past five years, according to the Bioscience Association of Maine report. That growth rate is faster than the 1 percent average of all industries in the state over that time. It also is faster than the life sciences job-growth pace in other New England states.