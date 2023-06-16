The global aviation industry descends on Paris once again next week following a four-year hiatus. At the Paris Air Show, airlines and leasing companies will place orders, manufacturers will show off civil and military aircraft, and executives will tout new technologies like flying taxis and electric propulsion as the industry pushes toward decarbonization.

Even before the event, which kicks off officially on Monday, carriers have scrambled to replenish their order books as they brace for a robust post-pandemic recovery. Among the big-ticket purchases and commitments have been Ryanair, Air India and new Saudi airline Riyadh Air, which introduces its brand at the expo and might use the show to come back for more planes.

Bloomberg’s Danny Lee, Kate Duffy and Albertina Torsoli contributed to this report.