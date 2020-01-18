NASHUA — Millyard Bank is the first new bank to open in the Gate City in more than a decade. The bank is also one of only two new state-chartered banks to open its doors in New Hampshire since 2015.
“We plan to grow $50 million per year on our balance sheet,” said G. Frank Teas, president and CEO of Millyard Bank, whose only branch is located 57 Northeastern Blvd.
As a brick-and-mortar bank, Teas said, building relationships will be the key to Millyard’s success. He said the bank will leverage new technology, a single location and a strong business plan to determine its potential growth.
“We want to be relevant in the lending space from $50,000 up to $3 million,” he said, adding the bank anticipates growth of about $250 million in five years.
Teas said Millyard Bank is trying to deliver a product differently than most banks by being nimble, flexible and using common-sense decision making.
“We recognized the need to establish a locally owned and managed community bank to serve the needs of business owners, professionals and individuals in southern New Hampshire,” Teas said in a statement.
Millyard Bank, which opened in December and celebrated its grand opening last week, is just one of five new banks to open in the country last year.
Thirty years ago, Nashua had five community banks headquartered in the city, according to Teas, a commissioner on the Nashua Board of Public Works. Over time, through mergers, acquisitions and moves, all five of those banks left the city, he said.
Business owners and professionals need to have a resource to help them grow their businesses, which is where Millyard Bank steps in, said Teas.
John Stabile is chairman of the board for Millyard Bank. “I think it is very important that Nashua has as much community banking as it can,” he said
While the Millyard Bank may eventually expand beyond the Gate City, Stabile said regulators are stringent in what can be done in the first few years of operation. Once they receive the green light to branch out, that will be something to explore, said the bank representatives.
Meeting the requirements of the New Hampshire Banking Department was a large hurdle, according to Stabile, who said the only other bank receiving state approval in recent years was Primary Bank in Bedford.
Primary Bank opened in 2015 as a local commercial bank that is also focused on helping businesses. At the time, it was the first new bank to open in New Hampshire in seven years.
Since then, Primary Bank has been named to the 2018 and 2019 DepositAccounts.com Top 200 list of Healthiest Banks in America, according to a recent release.
Millyard Bank, which is insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., was capitalized with $20.7 million in equity by more than 200 local shareholders. The bank has 13 employees and 10 directors.