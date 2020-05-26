The Station Cigar Bar in Keene’s Center at Colony Mill shut down after months of complaints from other tenants about the cigar smell, plaza property manager James Tiso said.
Tiso said smoke from The Station seeped into seven or eight other businesses for months. Though the property management said they tried to work with The Station’s management, owner Lexington Realty decided to go to court and was granted an eviction order.
Jason Lapinsky, The Station’s former general manager, did not respond to a request for comment.
Tiso said the business had clauses in its lease agreement governing the odor from the cigars.
Doctors and staff at the Cheshire Medical Center walk-in clinic, also in the plaza, documented months of instances in which cigar odor and visible smoke were coming into the exam rooms and waiting areas, Tiso said.
“This was affecting about 25 percent of the tenets in the building,” Tiso said.
The plaza on Emerald Street has about 30 businesses, Tiso said. Lexington bought the property in 2018 from Brady Sullivan, and The Station was already a tenant, having opened in 2016.
After opening, The Station signed an agreement with Castro’s Back Room, selling Castro’s stock and becoming something of a franchise location, according to Tiso. Castro's owner, Erik Kilbane, did not want to talk about the Keene cigar bar.
“It’s a sore spot,” Erik said.
Erik said it is unlikely he’ll bring his business back to Keene anytime soon, in part because of staffing issues.
“I would like to, I just can’t be in every store,” Erik said.
Tiso said the Castro’s representatives who worked with Lexington were very accommodating about the lease and other issues surrounding the cigar bar.
Castro’s has locations in Bedford, Concord, Manchester, and Nashua, and Erik also owns The Nashua Garden.
“I think that’s enough for me,” Erik said.
Tiso hopes to fill The Station’s space with a bistro or cafe, using the outdoor area adjacent to the business.
“We don’t like kicking out businesses,” Tiso said.