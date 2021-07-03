Thirty-five-year-old Chris MacDonald wasn’t born when The Dolphin Striker reopened under new management in April 1974.
Forty-seven years later, the Johnson & Wales University graduate sat Thursday with his business partner, 54-year-old Billy Rogan, in the dark interior of the Bow Street restaurant on one of its final days.
As a mask-free, less socially distanced normalcy slowly returns to shops and dining establishments around the Seacoast, The Striker stands out as one of the pandemic’s casualties, unable to meet its payroll and operating expenses.
The restaurant known for its Lobster Oscar, live music and basement Spring Hill Tavern was scheduled to close its doors Saturday night.
“It’s sad,” said Aaron Beck, who works at the nearby River House and is a frequent customer. “I’m bummed. It was a place where the locals could go and hide out.”
Steve Leonard, assistant manager of Lazy Jack’s restaurant nearby, said he’s “shocked and saddened that a community staple for many, many years will close.”
The Striker is known for its intensely loyal local clientele and seafood, as well as a place where local musicians performed almost every night of the week.
Chef MacDonald, brunch and pastry chef Rogan and bar manager Danny Wright earned quarter shares in the restaurant through what MacDonald called “sweat equity” over these last many years.
As COVID closed businesses all over the country, original 1974 owner Peter Dizoglio projected the restaurant would lose $150,000 before the pandemic was over. But he was willing to give his three employees a shot at keeping it running. They seized the opportunity, putting in long hours, remaking everything from the menu to the layout, and “Zooming” music in an otherwise empty restaurant.
Stopgap measures included reducing staff, which at its peak numbered 15 to 20, according to Rogan. The fine cuisine menu needed to be converted to takeout, which was no easy task.
“Classic crab-stuffed lobster with hollandaise is not takeout-friendly,” MacDonald said.
The partners worked through a dozen proposals for outdoor dining along the adjacent Ceres Street in plain view of the Moran tugs docked along the waterfront. These options tested their resolve, requiring the approval of several city departments, and cumbersome and unattractive concrete barriers. The interior space was modified to provide the needed separation between customers.
Federal and state government largesse turned out to be a lifeline, but only temporarily. The Striker leaned on two draws from the Payroll Protection Program that provided help for the reduced staff. New Hampshire’s Main Street grant program got The Striker through the winter months and into spring.
But earlier this week, the owners learned the restaurant would not receive relief from the Federal Restaurant Revitalization Fund signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 3. After the restaurant pre-qualified for a $288,000 grant — an amount MacDonald said could have sustained the operation for two years — the Small Business Administration fund ran out of money.
According to a Thursday report in the New York Times, 370,000 businesses applied for $75 billion in grants under the program. About $28.6 billion was made available and some 200,000 restaurant operators were left disappointed. Congress is now weighing proposals to replenish the fund.
While The Striker’s modern-day chapter began in 1974, it’s been known to locals as an eatery longer than that. In its collection of advertising ephemera, the Portsmouth Athenaeum documents a 1952 advertisement from the “The Dolphin Striker” (the earlier name) inviting customers to “The Decision Makers luncheon special in the Spring Hill Tavern” where you could choose “any three of nine superbly prepared menu items — all for just $3.50.”
The tagline: “A lunch worth pondering. At a price that isn’t.” That was seventy years ago.
In 2021, the pandemic and its constraints proved too high a price to pay.
“We have had an outpouring of love for this restaurant in the past day, it’s been incredible the number of people that have come forward with their hearts and hands,” MacDonald said. “It’s become abundantly clear how much this restaurant means to local people.”