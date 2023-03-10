America's massive job market boom may be fueling its own unraveling.

The U.S. economy added a robust 311,000 jobs in February, building on momentum from the previous month and reversing months of slowdown in 2022, new Labor Department figures show. But that blockbuster growth is also fueling fears that a persistently hot job market could make it that much harder -- and more painful -- to bring down inflation.

The Washington Post's Rachel Siegel contributed to this report.