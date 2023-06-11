Construction

Around 12% of Oslo’s emissions come from operating off-road machines, mainly on-site construction machinery. The target is to make all city construction free of direct emissions by 2030.

 Odin Jaeger/Bloomberg

When construction workers arrived to begin transforming Oslo’s Olav Vs gate into a pedestrian promenade, locals rolled their eyes. It was September 2019, and the prospect of a jammed turnaround zone for taxis becoming an even noisier, polluted construction site was viewed with disdain.

But the naysayers were in for a surprise. Almost all of the machinery used, from excavators to wheel loaders, was powered either by battery or directly from the grid. This meant the site was significantly free of engine noise and direct emissions, proving you can use electrified machines for most construction operations.