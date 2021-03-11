Q: Five months ago, I applied for a higher-level position in news media with another employer. The interview went well, and I was received with enthusiasm. In the weeks that followed, I contacted my interviewer to confirm the company had received my work samples and recommendations as requested. Again, I received much praise and interest.
I have initiated contact two more times. Apologies were made, with the delay attributed to the election, the holidays and the inauguration, but I was again strongly encouraged to continue to wait for corporate approval.
Q: Five months ago, I applied for a higher-level position in news media with another employer. The interview went well, and I was received with enthusiasm. In the weeks that followed, I contacted my interviewer to confirm the company had received my work samples and recommendations as reques…
For Katrina Parrott, being invited to present her idea to Apple at its campus in Cupertino, Calif., felt like a dream. Less than a year earlier, she had been laid off from her job with NASA in Texas. Now, she was discussing partnering with the iPhone maker on an idea she had pioneered: emoji…
The Panda Express cashier had already been forced to strip to her underwear in front of her fellow staff during a "self-improvement" seminar in 2019, she said, and told to open up to the group about her vulnerabilities.