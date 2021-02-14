Online brokerage Robinhood Markets was named as a defendant in several federal lawsuits after it curtailed trading in GameStop stock following several dizzying days of trading on their platforms whipped up volatility.
Most investors aren’t playing in GameStop stock, or any other Internet chatroom-driven trading activity. But investors should be wary of regulators who may be quick to pounce on the stock price pop and subsequent fizzle.
The House Financial Services Committee will hold a hearing on Thursday in the week ahead. As the hearing title suggests, it promises to examine “who wins and loses when short sellers, social media and retail investors collide?”
Financial journalist Tom Hudson hosts “The Sunshine Economy” on WLRN-FM in Miami, where he is the vice president of news. He is the former co-anchor and managing editor of “Nightly Business Report” on public television. Follow him on Twitter @HudsonsView.
